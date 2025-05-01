Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
8. Definite Integrals
Introduction to Definite Integrals
8. Definite Integrals

Introduction to Definite Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
96 of 0
Problem 96Multiple Choice

A manufacturer of LED light bulbs guarantees that each bulb will emit light for at least 15,00015{,}000 hours. However, actual lifetimes vary. Let the lifetime TT (in hours) of an LED bulb be modeled by a continuous random variable with a normal distribution of mean μ=13,000\mu = 13{,}000 hours and standard deviation σ=3,000\sigma = 3{,}000 hours. In a shipment of 5,0005{,}000 bulbs, how many would you expect to reach at least 15,00015{,}000 hours of operation?