A manufacturer of LED light bulbs guarantees that each bulb will emit light for at least 15,000 15{,}000 hours. However, actual lifetimes vary. Let the lifetime T T (in hours) of an LED bulb be modeled by a continuous random variable with a normal distribution of mean μ = 13,000 \mu = 13{,}000 hours and standard deviation σ = 3,000 \sigma = 3{,}000 hours. In a shipment of 5,000 5{,}000 bulbs, how many would you expect to reach at least 15,000 15{,}000 hours of operation?