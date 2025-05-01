Skip to main content
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
Introduction to Volume & Disk Method
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals

Introduction to Volume & Disk Method: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
186 of 0
Problem 186Multiple Choice

A cylindrical hole of radius 333\(\sqrt{3}\) units is bored through the center of a solid sphere of radius 66 units. Determine the volume of material removed from the sphere.