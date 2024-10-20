A city plans to construct a triangular park in the shape of an equilateral triangle with each side equal to ﻿ s s s﻿ meters. If landscaping costs $ 8 /m \$8\text{/m} for the sides and $ 15 /m \$15\text{/m} for a special flower bed along one side, write the total cost ﻿ T T T﻿ of landscaping as a function of ﻿ s s s﻿.