Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
13. Intro to Differential Equations
Separable Differential Equations
13. Intro to Differential Equations

Separable Differential Equations: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
96 of 0
Problem 96Multiple Choice

Solve the differential equation: y=xexysecyy^{\prime} = x e^{x-y} \sec y.