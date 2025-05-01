Skip to main content
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Integrals of Trig Functions
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Integrals of Trig Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Evaluate the integral: x4cos(x5)dx\displaystyle\int x^4\cos(x^5)\,dx