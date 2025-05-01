Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Integrals of Trig Functions
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Integrals of Trig Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
92 of 0
Problem 92Multiple Choice

Using a standard table of integrals, evaluate the integral cos(4x)sin(x)dx\displaystyle \int \cos(4x)\sin(x)\,dx.