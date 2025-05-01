Skip to main content
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
Introduction to Volume & Disk Method
Consider the region in the first quadrant bounded above by y=cscxy=\(\csc\) x, below by y=cotxy=\(\cot\) x, and between the vertical lines x=0x=0 and x=π2x=\(\frac{\pi}{2}\). Find the volume of the solid formed when this region is revolved about the xx-axis.