Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
4. Applications of Derivatives

Differentials: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
241 of 0
Problem 241Multiple Choice

Determine whether the following statement is true or false:
As xx\to\infty, f(x)=2x5lnxf(x)=2x-5\ln{x} grows slower than g(x)=lnxg(x)=\ln{x}.