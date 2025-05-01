Skip to main content
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
Area Between Curves
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals

Area Between Curves

Find the area of the region bounded by the curve y=1+sin2xy = \(\sqrt{1 + \sin 2x}\), the xx-axis, and the vertical lines x=0x=0 and x=π2\(\displaystyle\) x=\(\frac{\pi}{2}\).