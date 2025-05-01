Skip to main content
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
Introduction to Volume & Disk Method
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals

Introduction to Volume & Disk Method: Videos & Practice Problems

Let RR be the region enclosed by the curves y=x2y=x^2 and y=8x2y=8-x^2. Find the volume of the solid obtained by revolving RR about the xx-axis.
Graph showing shaded region between y = x squared and y = 8 minus x squared, rotated about the x-axis.