Consider a right triangle with vertices at ( 0 , 0 ) (0,0) , ( 0 , c ) (0,c) , and ( d , 0 ) (d,0) , where c > 0 c\gt{0} and d > 0 d\gt{0} . What is the average vertical distance from points on the x x -axis between x = 0 x = 0 and x = d x = d to the hypotenuse?