Local minimum:  ( 1 , − 5 ) \left(1,-5\right) (1,−5)

Local maximum:  ( − 4 , 8 ) \left(-4,8\right) (−4,8)

 f f f is decreasing where  f ′ f^{\prime} f′ is positive and  f f f is increasing where  f ′ f^{\prime} f′ is negative

 f f f has a local minimum at a point where the sign of  f ′ f^{\prime} f′ changes from negative to positive