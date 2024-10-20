The function C ( t ) = 80 t t + 4 C\left(t\right)=\frac{80t}{t+4} (in ppm \text{ppm} ) represents the concentration of a solution, where t ≥ 0 t\ge0 is the time in minutes. Determine the average rate at which the concentration changes over the interval [ 0 , 5 ] [0, 5] .