Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions

Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
94 of 0
Problem 94Multiple Choice

Find dydt\dfrac{dy}{dt} for y=4tcosh(t)y=4\sqrt{t}\cosh(\sqrt{t}).