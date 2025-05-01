Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
4. Applications of Derivatives

Differentials: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
244 of 0
Problem 244Multiple Choice

Evaluate the limit using l’Hôpital’s Rule:
limx0+xcscx\displaystyle \lim_{x \to 0^+} x \csc x