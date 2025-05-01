Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
12. Techniques of Integration
Partial Fractions
12. Techniques of Integration

Partial Fractions: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
56 of 0
Problem 56Multiple Choice

Compute the integral: 5x24x+8x3+8dx{\displaystyle\int\frac{5x^2-4x+8}{x^3+8}\,dx}