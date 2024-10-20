Using the identity cos ⁡ 3 x = 4 cos ⁡ 3 x − 3 cos ⁡ x \cos3x=4\cos^3x-3\cos x , find the derivative d d x ( cos ⁡ 3 x ) \frac{d}{dx}\left(\cos3x\right) . Then, use the identity sin ⁡ 3 x = 3 sin ⁡ x − 4 sin ⁡ 3 x \sin3x=3\sin x-4\sin^3x to express the derivative in terms of sin ⁡ 3 x \sin3x .