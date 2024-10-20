Determine a function ﻿ g ( x ) g(x) g(x)﻿ that satisfies the following conditions: ﻿ lim ⁡ x → ± ∞ g ( x ) = 0 , lim ⁡ x → 0 − g ( x ) = ∞ , {{\displaystyle\lim_{x\to\pm\infty}g\left(x\right)=0}},{{\displaystyle\lim_{x\to0^{-}}g\left(x\right)=\infty}}, x→±∞lim​g(x)=0,x→0−lim​g(x)=∞,﻿ and ﻿ lim ⁡ x → 0 + g ( x ) = ∞ {{\displaystyle\lim_{x\to0^{+}}g\left(x\right)=\infty}} x→0+lim​g(x)=∞﻿.