9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
Introduction to Volume & Disk Method
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals

Introduction to Volume & Disk Method

A solid lies between planes perpendicular to the xx-axis at x=0x=0 and x=2x=2. The cross-sections perpendicular to the xx-axis are circular disks whose diameters run from the curve y=x2y=x^2 to the line y=2xy=2x. Find the volume of the solid.