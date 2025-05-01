Consider the function f ( x ) = − x − 2 f(x) = -x - 2 . Determine its inverse function, f − 1 ( x ) f^{-1}(x) . Then, find the angle of intersection between the line y = f ( x ) y = f(x) and the line y = f − 1 ( x ) y = f^{-1}(x) at their point of intersection.