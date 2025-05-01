Skip to main content
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Initial Value Problems
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Initial Value Problems: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 33Multiple Choice

Find yy given d2ydx2=34x\frac{d^2y}{dx^2}=3-4x, y(0)=5y^{\prime}(0) = 5, and y(0)=2y(0) = 2.