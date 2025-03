Given a one-to-one function h h , where the line  T ( x ) = − 3 x + 4 T(x)=−3x+4 T(x)=−3x+4 is tangent to h h at the point  ( − 1 , 7 ) (−1,7) (−1,7), if  U ( x ) U(x) U(x) represents the line tangent to  h − 1 h^{−1} h−1 at the point  ( 7 , − 1 ) (7,−1) (7,−1), what is the equation of  U ( x ) U(x) U(x)?