Given a one-to-one function h h , where the line ﻿ T ( x ) = − 3 x + 4 T(x)=−3x+4 T(x)=−3x+4﻿ is tangent to h h at the point ﻿ ( − 1 , 7 ) (−1,7) (−1,7)﻿, if ﻿ U ( x ) U(x) U(x)﻿ represents the line tangent to ﻿ h − 1 h^{−1} h−1﻿ at the point ﻿ ( 7 , − 1 ) (7,−1) (7,−1)﻿, what is the equation of ﻿ U ( x ) U(x) U(x)﻿?