Determine the limit of h ( x ) h(x) as x → 0 x→0 if 1 + x 2 ≤ h ( x ) ≤ 1 + tan ⁡ 2 ( x ) 1+x^2\le h(x)\le1+\tan^2(x) for all x x in the interval ( − π 4 , π 4 ) \left(-\frac{\pi}{4},\frac{\pi}{4}\right) .