Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions

Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
82 of 0
Problem 82Multiple Choice

Differentiate y=e25xy= e^{2-5x} with respect to xx.