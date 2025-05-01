Skip to main content
13. Intro to Differential Equations
Basics of Differential Equations
Basics of Differential Equations

A thermometer reads 25C25^\circ\text{C} before being placed in an oven. After 44 minutes, it reads 40C40^\circ\text{C}, and after 88 minutes, it reads 52C52^\circ\text{C}. Use Newton's Law of Cooling to estimate the oven's temperature.