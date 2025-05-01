A thermometer reads 25 ∘ C 25^\circ\text{C} before being placed in an oven. After 4 4 minutes, it reads 40 ∘ C 40^\circ\text{C} , and after 8 8 minutes, it reads 52 ∘ C 52^\circ\text{C} . Use Newton's Law of Cooling to estimate the oven's temperature.