For the function f ( x ) = 4 x − 7 f\left(x\right)=4x-7 , a point c = 3 c=3 , and ε = 0.04 \varepsilon=0.04 , find L = lim ⁡ x → c f ( x ) L=\displaystyle \lim_{x \to c}{f(x)} . Subsequently, identify a number δ > 0 \delta\gt{0} such that ∣ f ( x ) − L ∣ < ε \left|f\left(x\right)-L\right|\lt{\varepsilon} whenever 0 < ∣ x − c ∣ < δ 0\lt{|x-c|}\lt{\delta} .