6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Derivatives of Inverse Trigonometric Functions
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions

Derivatives of Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Use implicit differentiation to find dydx\dfrac{dy}{dx} at the point P(0,12) P\bigl(0,\tfrac12\bigr) given that tan1(x2)+3sin1(y)=π2 \tan^{-1}\!\bigl(\tfrac{x}{2}\bigr)+3\sin^{-1}(y)=\frac{\pi}{2} .