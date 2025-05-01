Let f ( t ) = A e c t f(t) = A e^{ct} describe the temperature of a substance over time. If f ( s ) = f ( u ) f ( v ) f(s) = \sqrt{f(u)f(v)} , what is the relationship among s , u , s, u, and v v ? Assume A > 0 A>0 and c ≠ 0 c

