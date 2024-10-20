A homeowner decides to construct a round swimming pool with a cross-sectional area of 50 m 2 50~\text{m}^2 . To comply with local regulations, the deviation from the ideal pool diameter of c = 7.98 m c=7.98~\text{m} must be within 0.08 m 2 0.08~\text{m}^2 of the planned area. Using the formula A = π ( x 2 ) 2 A=\pi\left(\frac{x}{2}\right)^2 , where x x is the diameter, identify the largest interval where x x must be kept to make ∣ A − 50 ∣ ≤ 0.08 \left|A-50\right|\leq{0.08} . Round your answer to three decimal places.