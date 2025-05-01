Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
13. Intro to Differential Equations
Euler's Method
13. Intro to Differential Equations

Euler's Method: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
23 of 0
Problem 23Multiple Choice

Apply Euler's method with Δx=0.25\Delta x=0.25 to approximate y(1)y(1) for the IVP y=yy^{\prime}= -y, y(0)=1y(0) = 1. Round Euler's approximation to 44 decimal places. Also, determine the exact value of y(1)y(1).