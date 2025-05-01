Skip to main content
13. Intro to Differential Equations
Separable Differential Equations
13. Intro to Differential Equations

Separable Differential Equations: Videos & Practice Problems

A reservoir initially contains 300300 gallons of a saline solution with 7575 pounds of dissolved salt. Clean water flows into the reservoir at a rate of 66 gallons per minute, while the mixed solution exits the reservoir at a rate of 88 gallons per minute through an outlet pipe. Let Q(t)Q(t) be the pounds of salt in the reservoir at time tt in minutes. How many pounds of salt are in the reservoir after 22 minutes and after 2020 minutes? Round your answers to 22 decimal places.