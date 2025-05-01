A reservoir initially contains 300 300 gallons of a saline solution with 75 75 pounds of dissolved salt. Clean water flows into the reservoir at a rate of 6 6 gallons per minute, while the mixed solution exits the reservoir at a rate of 8 8 gallons per minute through an outlet pipe. Let Q ( t ) Q(t) be the pounds of salt in the reservoir at time t t in minutes. How many pounds of salt are in the reservoir after 2 2 minutes and after 20 20 minutes? Round your answers to 2 2 decimal places.