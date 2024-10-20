Consider the function ﻿ f ( x ) = 6 x 2 + 19 3 x − 4 f(x)=\frac{\sqrt{6x^2+19}}{3x-4} f(x)=3x−46x2+19 ​​﻿. Identify the horizontal and vertical asymptotes of the graph of ﻿ f ( x ) f\left(x\right) f(x)﻿.