Let R \text{R} be the region bounded by y = 1 2 x − 1 2 y=\dfrac{1}{2}x^{-\frac12} and the x x -axis on [ 1 , a ] [1,a] , where a > 1 a>1 . Compute the volume V x V_x of the solid obtained by revolving R \text{R} about the x x -axis.