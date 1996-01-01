Let S ( x ) = ∫ 0 x cos ( 2 t 2 ) d t S(x)=\int_0^{x}\cos(2t^2)\,dt . Determine how many terms of the Maclaurin series for cos ( 2 t 2 ) \cos (2t^2) are required to approximate S ( 0.02 ) S(0.02) with an error less than 10 − 4 10^{-4} .