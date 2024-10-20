A scientist is studying the growth of a bacterial population in a lab culture. The experiment started at ﻿ 8:00 \text{8:00} 8:00﻿ AM, and the table shows the population ﻿ t t t﻿ hours since the experiment started. The population size ﻿ B ( t ) B\left(t\right) B(t)﻿ as a function of time ﻿ t t t﻿ is modeled by the curve below.

Justify why the average growth rate from 2:00 \text{2:00} PM to 3:00 \text{3:00} PM is a reasonable estimate to the instantaneous growth rate at 2:30 \text{2:30} PM.