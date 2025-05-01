Skip to main content
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Integrals Involving Inverse Trigonometric Functions
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions

Integrals Involving Inverse Trigonometric Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
71 of 0
Problem 71Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral 1(x2+4x+5)(x+2)dx \(\int\) \(\frac{1}{(x^{2}\)+4x+5)(x+2)}\,dx using the substitution u=tan1(x+2)u=\(\tan\)^{-1}(x+2).