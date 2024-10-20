Determine if the following piecewise function is differentiable at x = 0 x=0 , and if it is, find f ′ ( 0 ) f^{\prime}\left(0\right) :

y = { x 2 cos ⁡ ( 1 x ) , x ≠ 0 0 , x = 0 y=\begin{cases}x^2\cos\left(\frac{1}{x}\right),x

e0\\ 0,x=0\end{cases}