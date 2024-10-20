Consider the function f ( x ) = 3 e − x tan ⁡ − 1 ( 3 x ) f\left(x\right)=3e^{-x}\tan^{-1}\left(3x\right) on the interval [ 0 , ∞ ) [0,∞) . Approximate the value of x x that corresponds to a point where f ( x ) f\left(x\right) has a horizontal tangent line by graphing f ′ ( x ) f^{\prime}\left(x\right) using a graphing utility.