For the function g ( x ) = x + 3 x − 3 g\left(x\right)=\frac{x+3}{x-3} , calculate the average rate of change over the intervals [ 2 , x ] \left\lbrack2,x\right\rbrack for x = 2.2 x=2.2 , x = 21 10 x=\frac{21}{10} , x = 201 100 x=\frac{201}{100} , x = 2001 1000 x=\frac{2001}{1000} , and x = 20001 10000 x=\frac{20001}{10000} . Round your answers to three decimal places. What is the plausible rate of change of g ( x ) g\left(x\right) at x = 2 x=2 ?