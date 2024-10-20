A wheel of radius r r rotates with an angular speed ω \omega . A point on the edge of the wheel moves in a circular path, and its radial acceleration a ( θ ) a(\theta) varies with its angular position θ \theta according to the function a ( θ ) = ω 2 r ( 1 − cos ⁡ ( 2 θ ) ) a(\theta)=\omega^2r\left(1-\cos(2\theta)\right) . Find the values of θ \theta , with 0 ≤ θ ≤ 2 π 0 \leq \theta \leq 2\pi , for which the radial acceleration of the point is a minimum.