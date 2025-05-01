A rectangular irrigation channel runs 60 ft 60~\text{ft} in length and has a constant width of 20 ft 20~\text{ft} . A surveyor measures the water depth d ( x ) d(x) at 6 6 - ft \text{ft} intervals along the channel, from x = 0 ft x=0~\text{ft} at the upstream end to x = 60 ft x=60~\text{ft} at the downstream end. The measurements are shown in the table. Use the Trapezoidal Rule with n = 10 n=10 to estimate the volume of water in the channel, given by V = ∫ 0 60 20 d ( x ) d x \displaystyle V = \int_{0}^{60} 20\,d(x)\,dx .