A rectangular irrigation channel runs 60 ft60~\text{ft} in length and has a constant width of 20 ft20~\text{ft}. A surveyor measures the water depth d(x)d(x) at 66-ft\text{ft} intervals along the channel, from x=0 ftx=0~\text{ft} at the upstream end to x=60 ftx=60~\text{ft} at the downstream end. The measurements are shown in the table. Use the Trapezoidal Rule with n=10n=10 to estimate the volume of water in the channel, given by V=06020d(x)dx\displaystyle V = \int_{0}^{60} 20\,d(x)\,dx.
