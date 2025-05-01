Skip to main content
12. Techniques of Integration
Integration by Parts
Integration by Parts: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 62Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral using integration by parts: 
e3xcos(3x)dx\displaystyle\int e^{3x}\cos(3x)\,dx