A wave travels along a string, and its position in millimeters is described by h ( t ) = 15 ( 2 cos ⁡ t + 1 ) h\left(t_{}\right)=15\left(2\cos t+1\right) , for t ≥ 0 t\ge0 , where t t represents time in seconds. Determine the acceleration function a ( t ) a\left(t\right) of the wave and graph this function. Consider only one period in graphing.