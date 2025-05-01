Consider the region S S bounded by y = 2 + x y = 2 + \sqrt{x} , x = 9 x = 9 , and y = 2 y = 2 . Region S S is revolved about the line y = 2 y = 2 . What is the radius of a cross-section of the resulting solid at a point x x in [ 0 , 9 ] [0, 9] ?