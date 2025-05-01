Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
4. Applications of Derivatives
Implicit Differentiation
4. Applications of Derivatives

Implicit Differentiation: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
120 of 0
Problem 120Multiple Choice

Find dydx\dfrac{dy}{dx} given that ey+x2y=3xe^{y} + x^2 y = 3x.