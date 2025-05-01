Skip to main content
0. Functions
Exponential & Logarithmic Equations
Exponential & Logarithmic Equations: Videos & Practice Problems

Find all positive real numbers xx satisfying xx3=(x3)xx^{x^{3}} = (x^{3})^{x}.