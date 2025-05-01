Skip to main content
13. Intro to Differential Equations
Basics of Differential Equations
13. Intro to Differential Equations

Basics of Differential Equations: Videos & Practice Problems

Find the general solution of the differential equation.
dPdtrP=H\(\frac{dP}{dt}\)-rP=-H