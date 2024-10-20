Use a graphing calculator to decide if these functions differ by a constant.

f ( x ) = ln ⁡ ( x + 5 x − 5 ) f\left(x\right)=\ln\left(\frac{x+5}{x-5}\right) and g ( x ) = ln ⁡ ( x + 5 x − 5 ) g\left(x\right)=\ln\left(\frac{x+5}{x-5}\right)