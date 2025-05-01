Skip to main content
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite Integrals
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Indefinite Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
177 of 0
Problem 177Multiple Choice

Find the integral: dxx9+x\(\displaystyle\) \(\int\) \(\frac{dx}{\sqrt{x}\)\,\(\sqrt{9+x}\)}