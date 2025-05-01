Skip to main content
8. Definite Integrals
Riemann Sums
8. Definite Integrals

Riemann Sums

Determine the minimum number of subintervals needed so that the Trapezoidal Rule approximates the integral 13sin(x+2)dx\displaystyle\int_{1}^{3}\sin{(x+2)}\,dx with an error of magnitude less than 10410^{-4}.